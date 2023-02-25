Denuit – Inferno (Album – Manic Depression Records / No Need Name)
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.
Background/Info: “Inferno” is the second album by French male-female duo Denuit. The work has been released in all kinds of formats as a collaboration between French labels Manic Depression Records and No Need Name.
Content: This band is clearly driven by good-old 80s influences but they injected a more contemporary and personal touch on top. It sounds a bit like the meeting between opposites and yet there’s a true harmony in the production. The vocals are diversified although mainly produced with a deep timbre of voice with a theatrical approach on top. It’s an Electronic composition which reminds me a bit of the imaginary hybrid of Lebanon Hannover and Siouxsie & The Banshees.
+ + + : This band sounds like a true discovery. Their sound isn’t that new but it has been composed with care and creativity. There’s a kind of 80s free-style adapted into a refreshing and modern Post-Punk / Cold-Wave format. Great electronic effects with uplifting rhythms and icy tunes at one side and the enigmatic, ghost-like and yet theatrical female vocals at the other side. I mainly recommend listening to “Life And Death” for its impressive progression ending into an orgasmatic climax and “Redemption” for its totally dark, melodic organ play.
– – – : I don’t have minus points to mention but I got the feeling this band is even able to do better.
Conclusion: Denuit is one more great French Post-Punk formation which you better can keep in mind.
Best songs: “Life And Death”, “Redemption”, “I’m Bleeding”, “White House”, “Némésis”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.denuit.band / www.facebook.com/Denuit.band
Labels: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords / www.noneedname.fr / www.facebook.com/noneednameprod
