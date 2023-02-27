Ujif_Notfound – Hypogonadism (Album – I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free)

February 27, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Ujif_Notfound is an Ukrainian solo-project directed by Georgiy Potopalskiy. He explains his work as ‘the creation of multimedia systems based on the algorithm of the kinetic relationship between man and the program.’

Content: The opening track sounds totally Experimental and not really representative for what’s coming next. Ujif_Notfound is mainly dealing with Minimal-Electronic sounds which are reinforced by Industrial sound treatments. There’s a slow cadence running through the work. You’ll also notice film samplings.

