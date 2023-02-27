Ujif_Notfound – Hypogonadism (Album – I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Ujif_Notfound is an Ukrainian solo-project directed by Georgiy Potopalskiy. He explains his work as ‘the creation of multimedia systems based on the algorithm of the kinetic relationship between man and the program.’
Content: The opening track sounds totally Experimental and not really representative for what’s coming next. Ujif_Notfound is mainly dealing with Minimal-Electronic sounds which are reinforced by Industrial sound treatments. There’s a slow cadence running through the work. You’ll also notice film samplings.
+ + + : The debut tracks is a bit misleading as the essence of this work is based upon retro-like Electronics. I like this minimalism, reminding me of the glorious 80s experiments in electronics. The rhythm makes it all more accessible which even comes to create a kind of Industrial-Dub -especially at the last track.
– – – : Just forget the debut cut and you’ll discover a fascinating Electro experiment.
Conclusion: The album has been composed during the war in Ukraine which makes me say creativity and arts generally speaking remain a true therapy to endure even when a country is in a state of terror and horror. Respect!
Best songs: “Urnext”, “Trembeat”, “Rostrum”, “Pieta”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.un2114.com / www.facebook.com/UN.2114.Ujif.notfound
Label: https://ishallsinguntilmylandisfree.com / www.facebook.com/ishallsinguntilmylandisfree
