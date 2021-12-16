Out today: ‘Riviera’ dream pop EP by Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie

Today brings the release of Robin Guthrie’s “Riviera” EP, his third release this year after October’s “Mockingbird Love” EP and November’s “Pearldiving”., his first full-length album in nine years.

The EP holds 4 tracks and will be available on limited-edition CD and as a digital download via Soleil Après Minuit with distribution in North America via Darla and in Europe by Cargo. Note that “Riviera” stands on its own as a release, apart from the album.

“I made this collection earlier this year while taking a break from recording ‘Pearldiving’. I found a common thread among several unfinished tunes, that curiously, they had all been written on the southern shore of some landmass or other in the northern hemisphere. I was pleasantly surprised when they all fell into place together and retained this atmosphere in my head,” says Guthrie.

You can check the EP below.