M83 launches new video for ‘My Tears Are Becoming A Sea’

(Photo by Anouck Bertin) M83, the brainchild of musician Anthony Gonzalez, today launched a new video for “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea”. Taken from M83’s 2011 double album “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming”, the video for “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea” is a prequel to the record’s video trilogy comprised of “Midnight City”, “Reunion” and “Wait.”

The initial trilogy chronicled the adventures of supernatural children on the run from forces wishing to capture them in order to study their powers. This new video is directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago and produced by Division.

You can watch the new video below.

Alongside today’s video launch, there will be a limited 10th anniversary transparent orange vinyl edition of “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming”.

This new pressing showcases cover artwork captured once again by Anouck Bertin. The original cover models, Kimona and Cormac, return to a revamped imagining of the mise-en-scène but the abundant stuffed animals in the initial cover art have now been reduced in number and replaced by totems of one’s teenage years: sports memorabilia, vinyl records, and scientific models.

Here are the two covers, on the right the original one, on the left the 2021 version.