Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

emmobiz Records mailed us with extra details on the Tyske Ludder release “Weimar Trilogy”. The release offers fans an exclusive listening experience ahead of the album “Weltbühne”.

“Weltbühne” is a homage to writer Kurt Tucholsky, based on his poems. The first single, “Der Graben” (als included in the “Weimar Trilogy”) offers a preview of this concept album, which integrates Tucholsky’s timeless themes into a modern musical context.

“Weimar Trilogy” comes as a limited 3 x 7″ vinyl edition, restricted to just 222 numbered copies, and includes not only the three pre-release singles but also exclusive remixes. There’s also a limited singles box of 77 copies, featuring 3 exclusive postcards and a metal pin.

The 3 singles (6 tracks in total) are “Wahre Liebe”, “Rosen auf den Weg gestreut” and “Der Graben”.

Tracklist:

Wahre Liebe 4:49 Wahre Liebe (Destroy Me Again Remix) 3:34 Rosen auf den Weg gestreut 5:00 Rosen auf den Weg gestreut (Wesenberg Remix) 3:34 Der Graben 4:26 Der Graben (Reaper RMX) 4:27

About Tyske Ludder

Tyske Ludder is a German electronic body music (EBM) band formed in 1989 by Claus Albers and Olaf A. Reimers. The band’s name, translating to “German whores” in Danish and Norwegian, refers to women who fraternized with German soldiers during World War II.

Initially influenced by the New Wave and New Romantic movements, Tyske Ludder transitioned to an all-electronic format around 1989, focusing on EBM. Their lyrics often address themes such as technological dominance, military conflicts, and political issues.

The band’s debut album, “Bombt die Mörder?“, was released in 1994, followed by “Dalmarnock” in 1995. After a hiatus starting in 1996, Tyske Ludder reunited in 2003, leading to subsequent releases like “Sojus” (2006), “Anonymous” (2009), and “Evolution” (2015).

Over the years, the lineup expanded to include members such as Ralf Homann, Jay Taylor, and Sebastian I. Hartmann.

In 2024, the band announced a new album titled “Weltbühne”, to be released in 2025.

About Kurt Tucholsky

Kurt Tucholsky (1890–1935) was a German journalist, satirist, and writer, renowned for his sharp wit and incisive commentary during the Weimar Republic. Born on January 9, 1890, in Berlin-Moabit, he pursued law studies but gravitated towards literature and journalism. In 1912, he published “Rheinsberg: A Storybook for Lovers”.

Tucholsky contributed extensively to the weekly magazine “Die Schaubühne,” later renamed “Die Weltbühne”, where he critiqued political and social issues. Writing under pseudonyms like Kaspar Hauser, Peter Panter, Theobald Tiger, and Ignaz Wrobel, he addressed topics such as militarism, nationalism, and the rise of Nazism.

A staunch pacifist and left-wing democrat, Tucholsky warned against anti-democratic tendencies in politics and the military. In 1924, he moved to Paris as a correspondent and later settled in Sweden in 1930. Following the Nazi rise to power in 1933, his works were banned and burned, and his German citizenship was revoked. Facing deteriorating health and disillusionment, Tucholsky died by suicide on December 21, 1935, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)