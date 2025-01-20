Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The dark industrial hip-hop project CBZK debutes with the 5-track EP “Dybuctwo”, blending industrial, hip-hop, and black metal influences. Formed in 2023 by musicians from Sanok (Poland), Bristol (UK), and Crete (Greece), CBZK brings a rather unique, cross-continental collaboration.

The project features Kopczak (Malconfort) and Fas (Sea Mosquito, Malconfort, Amaltheia). They will self-release their debut EP on April 11, 2025. The “Dybuctwo” EP is available for preorder on Bandcamp.

“Dybuctwo” explores the surreal and unsettling aspects of Subcarpathian identity in Poland. Its themes include distant closeness, camaraderie, and the inevitability of passing.

<a href="https://cbzk.bandcamp.com/album/dybuctwo">Dybuctwo by CBZK</a>

Ahead of the EP’s release, CBZK unveiled their first single and video, “W Głębi” (“Deep Within”). The music video for “W Głębi” is available below. According to the band, the track reflects Slavic detachment and inscrutability.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

