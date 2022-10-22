A X Amun – Re-Terminate (Album – Danse Macabre)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Re-Terminate” is the second full length of Bavarian (Germany) based A X Amun.

Content: “Re-Terminate” sounds like the perfect offspring between EBM and Industrial music; the imaginary hybrid between Tyske Ludder and KMFDM. The songs are driven by electronics and empowered by solid, menacing, Metal, guitar riffs and the vocals are deep growls.

+ + + : A X Amun doesn’t innovate but creates a perfect match between EBM and Industrial. I like the album’s diversity -which you’ll also notice in the mix of German- and English vocals, but of all I like their heavy, powerful cuts boosted by guitar adrenaline. “Blutoase” is a great smasher illustrating the album’s power.

– – – : I’m missing a few elements to speak about a fully successful work; maybe a carrying melody line and/or uplifting chorus.

Conclusion: This is an enjoyable work which might appeal to lovers of different genres; from EBM to Industrial heads.

Best songs: “Blutoase”, “Death Marks The Spot”, “Ctrl-Z”.

Rate: 7.

