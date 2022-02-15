Twilight Ritual – 1982-2021 (Album – Wave Records)

February 15, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital, 2CD. Background/Info: Belgian MatesGeert Coppens and Peter Bonne (aka ‘Chrismar…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Belgian MatesGeert Coppens and Peter Bonne (aka ‘Chrismar Chayell) started off as Autumn and one year later, in 1982, moved on with Twilight Ritual. The band released several noticeable productions. Chrismar Chayell later became a member of the legendary A Split Second. This album is a retrospective featuring some early songs, and also revealing previously unreleased tracks.

Content: From the very first notes and songs you clearly notice the typical 80s influence. This is ‘pure’ Electro-Wave mixing melodic parts together with darker, atmospheric passages. Harder cuts are carried by solid EBM bass lines. The work also features a few relaxing and somewhat Cinematic parts, which are even evoking Tangerine Dream. The vocals are rather clear.

+ + + : This work is an opportunity to (re)discover an ‘old’ and somewhat forgotten Belgian formation from the 80s. I like the magic of the analogue sound treatments, which are bringing the 80s alive. My favorite song is one originally released on the album “The Factory Scream” (2002). “Black Track” is a solid piece carried by a great EBM-minded bass line. The fans will be also pleased with the box of this album featuring next to both CDs a DVD with 15 songs. And there’s more good news as Twilight Ritual seems to be busy releasing completely new stuff.

– – – : I’ve never been a huge fan of the vocals’ production, which is missing passion and conviction.

Conclusion: Twilight Ritual was an interesting formation, but operating in the shadow of the Belgian great names from the 80s.

Best songs: “Black Track”, “Ums”, “Ups & Downs”, “Surrounded”, “Ever Changes”, “Tears On The Wall”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.micrart.comwww.facebook.com/twilightritual

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

London based shoegazing post-punk act Black Doldrums to release debut album on March 11th - here's a (promising!) preview

London based shoegazing post-punk act Black Doldrums to release debut album on March 11th – here’s a (promising!) preview

February 14, 2022 bernard
Swedish gothic rock band Brotherhood return with double A-side single ‘Valentine’ / ‘Breakdown’

Swedish gothic rock band Brotherhood  return with double A-side single ‘Valentine’ / ‘Breakdown’ – Watch the video for ‘Valentine’

February 14, 2022 bernard
Psy’Aviah returns with 2CD album 'Bittersweet' including an extra 3rd volume

Psy’Aviah returns with 2CD album ‘Bittersweet’ including an extra 3rd volume

February 14, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Side-Line premiere: new Metamorph video 'Love in the Wreckage' out now feat. Margot Day

Side-Line premiere: new Metamorph video ‘Love in the Wreckage’ out now feat. Margot Day

February 13, 2022 bernard
The Devil & The Universe launch new video, 'Viva! Goatopia'

The Devil & The Universe launch new video, ‘Viva! Goatopia’

February 12, 2022 bernard