Twilight Ritual – 1982-2021 (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Belgian MatesGeert Coppens and Peter Bonne (aka ‘Chrismar Chayell) started off as Autumn and one year later, in 1982, moved on with Twilight Ritual. The band released several noticeable productions. Chrismar Chayell later became a member of the legendary A Split Second. This album is a retrospective featuring some early songs, and also revealing previously unreleased tracks.

Content: From the very first notes and songs you clearly notice the typical 80s influence. This is ‘pure’ Electro-Wave mixing melodic parts together with darker, atmospheric passages. Harder cuts are carried by solid EBM bass lines. The work also features a few relaxing and somewhat Cinematic parts, which are even evoking Tangerine Dream. The vocals are rather clear.

+ + + : This work is an opportunity to (re)discover an ‘old’ and somewhat forgotten Belgian formation from the 80s. I like the magic of the analogue sound treatments, which are bringing the 80s alive. My favorite song is one originally released on the album “The Factory Scream” (2002). “Black Track” is a solid piece carried by a great EBM-minded bass line. The fans will be also pleased with the box of this album featuring next to both CDs a DVD with 15 songs. And there’s more good news as Twilight Ritual seems to be busy releasing completely new stuff.

– – – : I’ve never been a huge fan of the vocals’ production, which is missing passion and conviction.

Conclusion: Twilight Ritual was an interesting formation, but operating in the shadow of the Belgian great names from the 80s.

Best songs: “Black Track”, “Ums”, “Ups & Downs”, “Surrounded”, “Ever Changes”, “Tears On The Wall”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.micrart.com / www.facebook.com/twilightritual

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords