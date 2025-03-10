Twice Dark releases 7-track album ‘Telekinetik’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the new album “Telekinetik” by the darkwave act Twice Dark. Musically “Telekinetik” is a synth pop, electro goth influenced album and is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp and Spotify.

Here is the video for “Invisible Man”.

Behind Twice Dark we find Bloomington, Indiana-based musican Josh Kreuzman who started the project in 2020. His band experience however dates back to 1992, when he first dabbled in punk bands during high school. In college, he continued experimenting with alternative and punk sounds before transitioning into the indie rock scene, which eventually evolved into the dark, eclectic sound of Twice Dark.

In 2022, Kreuzman also curated and released the “Midwest Gothic” compilation, a collection featuring bands from Indiana and across the Midwest.

You can download the new album below.

