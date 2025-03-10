Beautiful Freakin Weirdo drops ‘Fire’ single and video – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The UK electro-industrial act Beautiful Freakin Weirdo has released the video for the single, “I Am Fire“. “I Am Fire” appears on the EP, “Zap the Fear”. The track was written by the band’s founder, Mick Pritchard after the Covid pandemic: “The song touches on self-preservation, self-belief and the eternal fire we all have within.”

The video for “I Am Fire” Is set just before the world looks to be on the verge of an apocalyptic nightmare. The video took one day to shoot and it was directed, produced and edited by Nick J. Townsend and Mick Pritchard. Pritchard previously fronted the Uk acts Adrenaline Kick and Skeleton Swing.

“I Am Fire” is available on most digital platforms including Spotify.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

