Ships in the Night land ‘Protection Spells’ album in May
Out on May 9 via Metropolis Records is the new album from Ships in the Night, the solo project by the Virginia-based ‘Witch House/Vaporwave’ performer Alethea Leventha. She was originally a member of The Harrow, a band that released several albums and singles on labels such as Function Operate and Aufnahme + Wiedergabe between 2013 and 2020.
“Protection Spells” is her third regular album and the first for Metropolis Records. Her solo project is a mix of dark electronics and ethereal, ambient lullabies.
Check out the videoclip for “The Fire” (taken from her previous album) below.
