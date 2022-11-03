Company behind W-festival and Sinner’s Day is 2.8 million euros in debt after UK ticketseller goes bankrupt

Again not so good news from the (dark) Belgian festival scene. The Business Court of Hasselt has allowed Wave to Synth, the company behind the W-festival and Sinner’s Day, a procedure of judicial reorganization according to the Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg. The organizer received a temporary suspension of payments until March 20, 2023. There is an outstanding debt of more than 2.8 million euros.

According to the organizer, the bankruptcy of the British company that arranged their ticket sales is at the root of the financial problem. The chances are slim that the organizer of Sinner’s Day and W-Festival will see some of their money back. They are now trying to reach an agreement with the creditors to allow the next edition of the W-Festival in Ostend to take place.

The 2023 edition of the W-Festival is planned for 25-27 August 2023. Already scheduled for that festival are the following acts: Nena, Bow Wow Wow, Midge Ure, Project Pitchfork, Modern English, When In Rome, Corpus Delicti.

W-Festival attracted over 20.000 people in the Summer of 2022.

As far as Sinner’s Day is concerned, the Winter 2022 edition was already canceled and postponed to next year. In a reaction the organisation then said that it was canceled “in order to keep our company in the game and to guarantee well organized festivals as we did this summer”.

The organizers also said that the reason for all this “is the lack of enthusiasm of the Belgian scene for the scheduled line-up this year, despite our marketing efforts – both in Belgium and abroad – the (ticketing) interest in our program is not at all what we had predicted, it is even far from our worst case scenario.”

Belgium and the darkwave scene, it has always been a complicated situation.