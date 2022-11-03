Darkwave act Clusters Of Fornication unites 4 download EPs on limited CD (and cassette) editions

Darkwave act Clusters Of Fornication has a new album out, “Consolidation Artifact”. This time the release is also available on CD, as a special edition cassette, as download and as streaming. “Consolidation Artifact” is the remastered conglomeration of Clusters Of Fornication’s first 4 EPs – namely “Clusters of Fornication”, “Base 211 Outpost”, “The First Tenet” and “Loss for Words”.
 
You can expect a 16-track album on CD and as download and streaming, the special edition cassette however has a slightly different title and is called “Consolidation Artifact Findings”, an 8 track companion to the other versions.

The CD is a limited edition and comes with the digital download of “Consolidation Artifact” in its entirety.

Check out the album below, you can order the CD and cassette from Bandcamp as well.


