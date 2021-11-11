Mesh releases live show ‘Touring Skyward (A Tour Movie)’ in a boxset holding a 2CD and blu-ray

Out on January 28th 2022 via Dependent in a box-set is the Mesh live show release “Touring Skyward (A Tour Movie)” featuring an extended (3 ½ hours playing time. Released on blu-ray with 2 exclusive live-CDs holding 23 tracks, recorded in various places during the band’s last tour.

All 3 discs are coming inside a large-sized hardcover book, featuring 60 pages with exclusive artwork and tons of live pictures, various crew member liner notes and much more.

The video footage – shot and produced over a period of 4 years – also holds backstage material shot on the tour-bus, and other usually restricted or private locations. You also get interviews with the two founding members of the band, Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn next to detailed depictions of the stage set-up of all musicians involved, fan interviews, and many more insights.

The live material was shot during gigs in Hamburg, Königsstein and Köln (Cologne).

About Mesh

Mesh formed in 1991 after lead singer Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn (keyboards) met each other at a concert where Richard Silverthorn’s band was playing. Soon afterwards, Neil Taylor, Silverthorn’s former bandmate, joined the band on keyboards. The creative writing was split between Richard Silverthorn, who composes the music, and Mark Hockings, who writes the lyrics.

Mesh were signed by the Swedish label Memento Materia and an EP, “Fragile”, was released in 1994. This was followed by a full album, “In This Place Forever”, in 1996. In 1997 the band released an extended version of “Fragile”. A compilation album, “Fragmente”, was released in 1998, and a new studio album, “The Point At Which It Falls Apart” in 1999. By then the Side-Line readers already had gotten to know the band via the attached CD-sampler that was released with the printed magazine.

In 2002, Mesh were picked up by Sony Records, and released a new album “Who Watches Over Me”. In 2006 a new album, “We Collide”, was released, produced by former Depeche Mode producer, Gareth Jones.

On 13 September 2006 Taylor announced he was leaving the band after 15 years to pursue other interests. Hockings and Silverthorn decided to continue as a duo, using an augmented line-up for live shows. Initially, Geoff Pinckney replaced Taylor at live shows.

The new line-up signed to Dependent Records as their European record label. Metropolis Records represents them in the US and South America. “A Perfect Solution” was released in 2009. It was produced by the German dark electro producer Olaf Wollschläger. Olaf has continued to work with Mesh on subsequent releases. In 2011 the band followed up “A Perfect Solution” with a remix of the album, entitled “An Alternative Solution”.

On 26 August 2011 the band announced via Twitter that Geoff Pinckney would no longer be playing live with Mesh as he wished to focus on his other musical project, Tenek. He was replaced by Richard Broadhead. Live drummer Sean Suleman also joined the line up around this time.

In 2013 the band released “Automation Baby”. “When Looking Skyward” followed in 2016. In 2015 the band played with a classical orchestra at the ‘Gothic meets Klassik’ festival in Leipzig. The show was recorded and initially scheduled for release in 2016 but the release got delayed to late 2017 to expand the live recording with some additional studio tracks recorded at Tonscheune Oleak.