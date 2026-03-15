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German dark electro/EBM act Trilogy will ship the 2CD edition of its debut album “Forced Perspective” on or around March 27, 2026 through Electro Aggression Records. The digital edition is set for April 10, 2026. The 2CD release pairs the 18-track main album “Forced Perspective” with the 18-track companion remix disc “Alternative Perspective”.

Remixers on duty here include Sleepwalk, SERPENTS, T.A.N.K., Brain Leisure, Terminal State, R010R, AD:Key, To Avoid, Digital Factor, Bent, PYRROLINE, Synaptic Defect, Project Pitchfork, Second Disease, tEaR!doWn, Mildreda, DUO, and Villaborghese

Trilogy was formed back in late 2011, when Erick Miotke started a new project after the end of Trial. Vocalist Jens Müller (Human R3source) says this about the start up of the project: “The initial phase was difficult, requiring absolute willpower, endurance, resilience, and patience.”

<a href="https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/forced-perspective" rel="noopener">Forced Perspective by Trilogy</a>

Tracklist for Trilogy ‘Forced Perspective’ 2CD set

CD1: “Forced Perspective”

Come to Me Different World Combat Surfer Alienized Conclusion Masked Moon of Decay Catastrophe Scherben Swamp Entombed Love Someone Inside Waves Forced Perspective Seeking Tension Surface Scan Turmoil Over

CD2: “Alternative Perspective”

Come to Me (Sleepwalk Remix) Different World (SERPENTS Remix) Combat Surfer (T.A.N.K. Remix) Alienized (Brain Leisure Remix) Conclusion (Terminal State Remix) Masked (R010R Augmentation Mix) Moon of Decay (AD:Key Remix) Catastrophe (To Avoid Remix) Scherben (Digital Factor Remix) Swamp (Bent Remix) Entombed Love (PYRROLINE Remix) Someone Inside (Synaptic Defect Remix) Waves (Project Pitchfork Remix) Forced Perspective (Second Disease Remix) Seeking (tEaR!doWn Remix) Tension (Mildreda Remix) Surface Scan (DUO Remix) Turmoil Over (Villaborghese Remix)

Below are various album tracks.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a German electronic/industrial act built around Jens Müller on vocals and Erick Miotke on music, with Chris “Léo” Leonhardt as live drummer. The project was started after the end of Trial, the German EBM/dark electro duo formed in 1991 by Torsten Schröder and Erick Miotke. Trial stopped in 2011, and Miotke and Müller started Trilogy later that year. Müller had previously fronted Human R3source.

The duo issued the “Combat Surfer” EP in 2013. That was followed by “Combat Surfer – Remixed” and the live release “Trilogy on Trial – Live 2016” in 2017. In 2018 the band released the “Someone Inside” EP and “Live in Hamburg 2018”. The “Different World” editions followed in 2019 and 2020, and “Entombed Love” arrived in 2021.

Circling back to Trial, this was a German dark electro/EBM duo from Hanover, formed in 1991 by Torsten Schröder on vocals and live drums and Erick Miotke on keyboards. The project first surfaced with the self-released demo tape “Conflict” before signing to Hypnobeat. The duo broke through in 1992 with the massive hit maxi single “Blut Und Eisen”, followed later that year by the excellent debut album “Zero Feeling”. The band was managed by Kai Lotze so all looked extremely promising.

In 1994, Trial released its second album, “Secret Pain”, on Electric Blue/Ausfahrt Records. After that release, activity slowed, although the duo reunited for live work and later worked on the new album “No Fate”. By then the duo had chosen different career paths. While Erick studied Arts and English, Torsten decided to become a barber. When they briefly reunited in 1997 to record the “No Fate” EP featuring 9 mixes of the title track, it was deemed “not commercial enough” by Ausfahrt Records and Trial were subsequently dropped from the label’s roster. In late 2008 “No Fate” finally was released on their own label Maxsoniq Recordings. The double disc featured a bunch of new songs as well as new takes on the duo’s classics.

Trial closed shop in 2011, when frontman Torsten Schröder left the project. Trial did still offer an exclusive track “Brothers in Arms-Old School Mission” to Electro Aggression Records’ compilation “Old School Electrology” 4-CD box in 2011. The track meant the end of the duo’s 20-year collaboration. In 2021, Electro Aggression Records issued the retrospective box set “Für Zwei” as a 3CD+DVD release to mark the band’s 30th anniversary and gather archive material, live recordings, reworked tracks, and unreleased songs.

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