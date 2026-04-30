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Trianglecuts, the Manchester post-punk and dark-wave electronic duo, released the “When Death Leaves” single today April 30, 2026 via Ghost Replica Media. The track is the title track from the project’s album “When Death Leaves”.

The single has Gwen Osmond on vocals and lyrics, with Doug Gordon handling synths, beats and music production. The track is accompanied by an official video.

“When Death Leaves” can be streamed and bought via Bandcamp. The official video is available on YouTube.

The new track follows the previous album singles “A Way to Escape”, released on December 5, 2025, and “Traces of Blood”, released on January 30, 2026. Both were also released via Ghost Replica Media.

<a href="https://trianglecuts.bandcamp.com/track/when-death-leaves" rel="noopener">When Death Leaves by Trianglecuts</a>

About Trianglecuts

Trianglecuts are a post-punk and dark-wave electronic duo from Manchester, UK and consists of Gwen Osmond on vocals and visuals, and Doug Gordon on synths, beats and music production. The duo’s sound is built “around hypnotic vocal loops, synth-driven textures, and analogue grit” so the band describes it

The earliest release is “I Rupture”, issued on October 2, 2018. The two-track release contained “I Rupture” and “Come to the river”. The release was produced by Doug Gordon and mastered by John Tatlock at The Box Mobile Recording Studio.

Trianglecuts followed with “Centuries of violence” on April 30, 2020. “Forest Danse” followed on August 14, 2021 as a three-track release with “Follow the Echoes” and “Danse de la Rêve Sombre” as additional tracks. That release was also issued as a limited handmade CD edition of 50 copies, with artwork by Lucy Warr.

The duo returned in 2025 with “A Way to Escape”, followed by “Traces of Blood” in January 2026. “When Death Leaves” continues that release series and is the latest confirmed single from the album of the same name.

Trianglecuts have shared stages with NNHMN, Föllakzoid, Damo Suzuki, Dead Space Chamber Music, Vanishing and She the Throne.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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