New Zealand post-punk band Trauma Party released the video for “Roll Up (It’s The New Truth)” on 1 September 2026, the last single from their debut EP.

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Martin Bowes of Attrition mastered it at The Cage in the UK, which is where the trail from a small New Zealand island reaches familiar ground. New Zealand post-punk band Trauma Party released the video for “Roll Up (It’s The New Truth)” on 1 September 2026 through their own YouTube channel. It is the fourth and last video single drawn from the debut EP “Because You’ve Been Good”, issued on 17 April 2026.

The four-piece is based on Waiheke Island, off Auckland. Buddy Olson sings, Derek Solomon plays guitar and backing vocals, Ron K plays bass and Kirsty Swanney drums. The EP was recorded at the Dirt Track and at Vanguard Studios, mixed by Solomon at Vanguard, and mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage. Bek Farr made the artwork.

What Trauma Party say about ‘Roll Up (It’s The New Truth)’

The band place the song against political language that has stopped meaning what it says. “This song is not quiet; it screams at us all to wake up and beware ‘the new truth’ and the surreality of alternative facts,” they stated. “It’s a fiery post-punk alert from the fringes, illustrating the strength of art and music as tools of resistance.”

Olson put the same point more bluntly. “The privileged are few. We have them surrounded. Don’t let them escape. Hold them accountable,” he commented.

The video was filmed outside The Woolshed, the band’s rehearsal space at the Waiheke Dirt Track, and shows the four of them playing at night among fire, smoke and Molotov cocktails while cars pass on the road behind them. The track itself runs 3:16, built on rolling drums, distorted guitar and a chanted refrain that treats authoritarian politics as a fairground barker’s routine.

<a href="https://traumaparty.bandcamp.com/album/because-youve-been-good" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Because You’ve Been Good by Trauma Party</a>

About Trauma Party

Trauma Party are a four-piece from Waiheke Island in New Zealand, playing post-punk with garage-rock and psychedelic elements. The line-up is Buddy Olson on vocals, Derek Solomon on guitar and backing vocals, Ron K on bass and Kirsty Swanney on drums.

The band built their first set of songs over roughly fifteen months of live shows before recording them, working out of the Dirt Track rehearsal space they call The Woolshed. That material became “Because You’ve Been Good”, their debut EP, released on 17 April 2026 with four tracks: “Are We in Heaven”, “Speak To Me”, “Sharks” and “Roll Up (It’s The New Truth)”. The band describe the record as drawn from highlights of the live show.

Recording took place at the Dirt Track and at Vanguard Studios, where Derek Solomon also mixed. Mastering went to Martin Bowes at The Cage in Coventry, the studio Bowes has run alongside his own long-running project Attrition, whose most recent studio album “The Black Maria” arrived in 2024. Bek Farr designed the sleeve.

The EP has been issued independently through the band’s own Bandcamp page, where it is available digitally. “Roll Up (It’s The New Truth)” completes the run of videos taken from it. No follow-up release or tour dates have been announced.

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