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North London post-punk quartet Desperate Journalist have released “Terrible Years“, the first single from their sixth studio album “Gilding the Lily“. The album arrives on November 20, 2026 through Fierce Panda Records on CD and on two vinyl editions, and the band have confirmed UK dates running from November into January 2027.

The single appeared on August 24, 2026 with a performance video filmed and edited by Jez Leather. It was one of the last songs written for the record. Singer Jo Bevan explains how the track came together and who is speaking in it:

“This is one of the last songs we wrote for the album. Rob had a kernel of an idea for the verse chord progression and we all goaded him into basically writing all the rest of the music one day at rehearsal. Lyrically it’s from the perspective of a character who’s cashed in and moved to LA or somewhere exotic, and is mistakenly under the impression that they are now blissfully balanced (and definitely not in denial about how much they miss the chaos and excitement of their youth). It’s sort of sympathetic but also caustic, as they’re lording it over the people they used to know whilst still clearly being a bit of a mess and scared of how old they’ve become. A lot of this album is about the horror of becoming aware of your own mortality – but, you know, in a fun way.”

What is on ‘Gilding the Lily’

“Gilding the Lily” runs to twelve tracks: “Empire”, “Melancholia”, “Terrible Years”, “Landfill”, “Wings”, “20th Century Women”, “Serious, Unimportant”, “Passage”, “Ink”, “Dust”, “Always” and “White Enamel”. The vinyl is housed in a gatefold sleeve. A white vinyl pressing and a CD are available, alongside a limited transparent gold vinyl edition sold direct by the band with a signed postcard while stocks last. “Terrible Years” is also on streaming platforms.

The record follows “No Hero”, issued by Fierce Panda on September 27, 2024. Every Desperate Journalist album since the 2015 debut has come out on the same label.

November 7, 2026 – Brighton, UK – The Hope & Ruin

December 10, 2026 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

December 11, 2026 – Manchester, UK – The Locker at New Century

December 12, 2026 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega

December 13, 2026 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

December 16, 2026 – London, UK – The Garage

January 15, 2027 – Cambridge, UK – Portland Arms

January 16, 2027 – Leeds, UK – Lending Room

About Desperate Journalist

Desperate Journalist formed in North London in 2012 around Jo Bevan on vocals, Rob Hardy on guitar, Simon Drowner on bass and Caroline Helbert on drums. The name comes from “Desperate Journalist in Ongoing Meaningful Review Situation”, a b-side by The Cure.

The band issued the “Cristina” EP in 2013 and signed to Fierce Panda Records, which has released everything they have put out since. Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2015, followed by “Grow Up” on March 24, 2017 and “In Search of the Miraculous” on February 22, 2019. A further EP, “You Get Used To It”, appeared in 2018, and guitarist Charley Stone joined the live line-up in November 2018. “Maximum Sorrow!” came out on July 2, 2021, and the concert recording “Live at JT Soar” followed in 2022. Their fifth album, “No Hero”, was released on September 27, 2024.

“Gilding the Lily” is the group’s sixth studio album in eleven years and their first new full-length since 2024.

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