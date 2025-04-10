Torul – Superposition (Digital/CD Album – Infacted Recordings)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This marks the ninth album by Slovenian artist Borut Bernik aka ‘Torulsson’ and better known as Torul..

Torul remains a distinctive presence in the vast landscape of Electro-Pop—a project with its own unmistakable DNA, recognizable through its signature arrangements and vocal style. A recurring element in Torul’s music is its sweet, melancholic undertone, which delicately envelops both the softer moments and the more danceable tracks. Despite the diversity in tempo, there is always a cohesive thread running through the music. Additionally, Torul stands out with its polished, professional production, further elevating its uniqueness.

While I wouldn’t necessarily call this the best album of the nine, it is certainly an opus containing some real gems. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Dancers In The Dark”:

https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/dancers-in-the-dark

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

