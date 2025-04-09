Nyxx returns with brand new EP, ‘Salt’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the new EP from New York–based dark pop artist Nyxx, titled “Salt”. “Salt” is a four-track EP about descent into heartbreak, power, and rebirth and is out now on all major streaming platforms, including Bandcamp. Alongside the release is the music video for the lead single “Crown” focusing on self-empowerment and featuring GenCab.

The EP was self-written and produced by David Dutton and MORIS BLAK with visuals produced by Nyxx herself. The 3 other tracks – besides “Crown” – are “Gun”, “Salt” and the duet “Body Count” (featuring Danny Blu]). Nyxx is scheduled to perform at Dark Force Fest on May 2, 2025, at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in New Jersey.

<a href="https://nyxxnyxxnyxx.bandcamp.com/album/salt-ep-2">salt – EP by Nyxx</a>

About Nyxx

Nyxx, is a New York-based dark pop artist who began her musical journey as the lead vocalist for a high school pop-punk band before transitioning to a solo career.

Her debut single, “Wicked”, was released in 2013, followed by the 2016 EP “Nightmare”, which she produced independently in her Los Angeles apartment. Nice detail, the self-directed music video for “Nightmare” already garnered over six million views to date.

In 2018, Nyxx collaborated with Aesthetic Perfection on the single “Voodoo”. We also found her back on the 14th episode of the X-RL7 animation series and music project. She can be heard on the track Under My Spell”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)