Tomb Of Primordials (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This collaborative album is the sixth chapter in the “Tomb Of Primordials”-series. The work is meant as ‘a dark exploration of the multifaceted entities of Sumerian mythology and the many dark places they inhabit.’ The work features six cuts revealing occasional collaborations.

Content: The work features sonic exposures by some familiar and famous names from the Dark-Ambient and Cinematic scene. Dahlia’s Tear,

Svartsinn, Letum, New Risen Throne, Mortiis, Inner Vision Laboratory and Desiderii Marginis are projects we all know from their works released on labels like Cryo Chamber, Cyclic Law, Winter Light ao while Skadi is a rather unfamiliar name. You’ll find occasional collaborations between Svartsinn and Letum plus New Risen Throne and Mortiis. All tracks reflect an inhibited atmosphere which sounds however ominous and even tormented.

+ + + : This album might be seen as a compilation although it also reflects the philosophy of Cryo Chamber meant as a ‘family’ thing. The concept and the very repressed atmosphere however sounds like an entity wherein the theme became more important than the contributors. It doesn’t take away that this work features a few great pieces like the one delivered by Skadi featuring one of the darkest cuts. Another great cut is the one by Desiderii Marginis. I also like the sophisticated and detailed cut by Inner Vision Laboratory and the somewhat Tribal-driven track created by New Risen Throne and Mortiis.

– – – : I personally expected a bit more out of the collaboration between Svartsinn and Letum.

Conclusion: Cryo Chamber definitely became the reference when it comes to create conceptual themes versus collaborations between artists.

Best songs: “Seed Of Pestilence” by Skadi, “The Faceless Bringers Of Pain” by Desiderii Marginis.

Rate: 7½.

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber