Kommando – Brutal Cell (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Power-Electronics, Death-Industrial. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Dan Courtman (Thorofon) strikes back with five…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Power-Electronics, Death-Industrial.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Dan Courtman (Thorofon) strikes back with five new songs of his Kommando sound/noise-project.
Content: “Brutal Cell” sounds as brutal as its sound. We get a harsh melting pot of Power-Electronics/Noise and Death-Industrial. Heavy Noise blasts and harsh vocals are coming together in an unpolished and tormenting work.
+ + + : Kommando reminds me the ‘earlier’ years of Ant-Zen; call it the golden years of Power-Noise and related music styles. Dan Courtman sounds like claiming there’s still a place for this kind of music today. The sound makes me think of a bulldozer destroying everything in its way. I have a preference for “Evil Ota” which also is one of the heaviest cuts.
– – – : Kommando stands for brutal energy and is not accessible for a wider audience.
Conclusion: Does Kommando be in charge of the machines or did the machines get full control over the operator? “Brutal Cell” must be an indication to find the answer…
Best songs: “Evil Ota”, “Sequester”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/dan.courtman.7
