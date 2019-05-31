Tilo Wolf (Lacrimosa) joins Holy Tide on the song ‘Lamentation’

Tilo Wolf (Lacrimosa) will be present as guest singer on “Lamentation”, one of the songs of “Aquila”, Holy Tide’s debut album. Tilo announced the collaboration right here on Facebook.

On June 19th Holy Tide will present the official video of the song that sees him as a guest singer. The “Aquila” debut album by Holy Tide is about to fly over your heads on June 28th, 2019.

More info soon.

