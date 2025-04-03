Throbbing Gristle share ‘Hamburger Lady’ live video now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Ahead of the release of the Throbbing Gristle “Live at the Volksbühne Berlin, New Year’s Eve 2005” album as a stand-alone vinyl, CD and digital release on Mute on May 16, 2025, you can now watch the encore of that evening, “Hamburger Lady“. Recorded at the Volksbühne in Berlin as part of a series of live events curated by the band, this rendition of “Hamburger Lady” – originally recorded for their 1978 album “DOA: The Third & Final Report” – is accompanied by footage from the show.

The 11-track live album was originally available on the recently sold out box set, “TG Berlin” and featured five songs from “Part Two: The Endless Not”, the band’s first album in 27 years, several years before its release. In 2004, Throbbing Gristle, Chris Carter, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (1950-2020) and Peter ‘Sleazy’ Christopherson (1955-2010), had regrouped and the following six years became a period of renewed creativity for the band.

“TG Berlin” and “Live at the Volksbühne Berlin, New Year’s Eve 2005” are the latest releases in an ongoing collaboration with Mute.

Throbbing Gristle officially disbanded in 2010.

