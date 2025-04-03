Das Institut – Die Hinterkaifeck Chroniken (Digital/Vinyl EP – Ant-Zen)
This work marks, in a way, the return of the legendary Das Institut. The German duo—Matthias Schuster (Akustikkoppler, Bal Paré, In Namen Des Volkes, etc.) and Trautonia Capra—reappear here with four tracks.
The sound is distinctly Experimental, driven by the magic of old analog synthesizers, which, combined with countless sounds and field recordings, create a kind of sonic patchwork. A hauntingly dark atmosphere looms over the songs, while a subdued, increasingly Cinematic quality emerges. The female voice carries an eerie presence, further enhancing the mysterious aura surrounding this record.
A work that leaves us wanting more but, above all, transports us back in time. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Riding A Dead Horse”:
https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/riding-a-dead-horse
