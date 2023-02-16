Thorofon – Gladio (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electronics.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Background/Info: Thorofon duo strikes back with a new album which seems to be inspired and driven by the darkest thoughts and pain of the inner self.

Content: Thorofon remains faithful to their vintage sound treatments. It creates the feeling of awakening somewhere in the 80s. The analogue sounds are now and then reminding me of Suicide but in a more ‘industrialized’ version.

+ + + : Thorofon has released a new significant and representative work for lovers of good-old analogue Electronics. It sounds pure retro- and minimal-driven although with heavy Industrial sound sculptures on top. The somewhat ghost-like vocals create the right match with the music.

– – – : I can’t understand why this experienced duo never got a wider recognition which is maybe due to their minimalism.

Conclusion: Dark Electronic dance music for dungeons.

Best songs: “Too Bright”, “Hate Is Normal”, “Hammer And Stone”, “Hand And Knife”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: http://web.archive.org/web/20070313082511/http://www.umbkollektif.com/thorofon/thorofon.html

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official