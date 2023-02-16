Thorofon – Gladio (Album – Ant-Zen)

February 16, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electronics.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Thorofon duo strikes back with a new album which seems to be inspired and driven by the darkest thoughts and pain of the inner self.

Content: Thorofon remains faithful to their vintage sound treatments. It creates the feeling of awakening somewhere in the 80s. The analogue sounds are now and then reminding me of Suicide but in a more ‘industrialized’ version.

+ + + : Thorofon has released a new significant and representative work for lovers of good-old analogue Electronics. It sounds pure retro- and minimal-driven although with heavy Industrial sound sculptures on top. The somewhat ghost-like vocals create the right match with the music.

– – – : I can’t understand why this experienced duo never got a wider recognition which is maybe due to their minimalism.

Conclusion: Dark Electronic dance music for dungeons.

Best songs: “Too Bright”, “Hate Is Normal”, “Hammer And Stone”, “Hand And Knife”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: http://web.archive.org/web/20070313082511/http://www.umbkollektif.com/thorofon/thorofon.html

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


Fans of Vlad In Tears united in new video 'Down'

February 15, 2023 bernard
Pussy Riot and Boyfriend collaborate on the rather catchy electropop single: 'Dance With the Devil'

February 15, 2023 bernard
Market share of the four major record companies on Spotify drops 12% in last 5 years

February 15, 2023 bernard
France based darkwave / trip rock act Orbel announces remix album 'Reworks' - Check out a first teaser

February 15, 2023 bernard
Industrial metal act DK-Zero offer Valentine’s Day single 'Nightmare'

February 14, 2023 bernard