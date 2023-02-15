A Projection – In A Different Light (Album – Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop.

Background/Info: After having released their two first albums on Tapete Records, at the end of 2022, Swedish formation A Projection released their second album on Metropolis Records.

Content: A Projection remains strongly influenced by good-old 80s New-Wave music although this album also appears to be a new start. While previous works were mainly driven by guitar, “In A Different Light” features a clear and mainly electronic sound. Effects, arrangements, deep bass lines, melody lines, drums and production of the vocals are bringing us back to the 80s.

+ + + : One could say A Projection is just one of the numerous 80s emulations I think this band also has a true 80s spirit. It comes through in nearly every little detail. They carefully listened to 80s productions and I immediately thought of bands like Alphaville and Camouflage. “Paris Stockholm” and “Regenerate” both are true contemporary Wave-Pop jewels.

– – – : The work is rather different than its predecessor; the influences are still 100% 80s like but it all sounds different.

Conclusion: “In A Different” sounds as a cool flashback.

Best songs: “Paris Stockholm”, “Regenerate”, “Careless”, “Anywhere”, “Confession”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.aprojection.com / www.facebook.com/aprojectionband

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords