A Projection – In A Different Light (Album – Metropolis Records)
Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
Background/Info: After having released their two first albums on Tapete Records, at the end of 2022, Swedish formation A Projection released their second album on Metropolis Records.
Content: A Projection remains strongly influenced by good-old 80s New-Wave music although this album also appears to be a new start. While previous works were mainly driven by guitar, “In A Different Light” features a clear and mainly electronic sound. Effects, arrangements, deep bass lines, melody lines, drums and production of the vocals are bringing us back to the 80s.
+ + + : One could say A Projection is just one of the numerous 80s emulations I think this band also has a true 80s spirit. It comes through in nearly every little detail. They carefully listened to 80s productions and I immediately thought of bands like Alphaville and Camouflage. “Paris Stockholm” and “Regenerate” both are true contemporary Wave-Pop jewels.
– – – : The work is rather different than its predecessor; the influences are still 100% 80s like but it all sounds different.
Conclusion: “In A Different” sounds as a cool flashback.
Best songs: “Paris Stockholm”, “Regenerate”, “Careless”, “Anywhere”, “Confession”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.aprojection.com / www.facebook.com/aprojectionband
Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.