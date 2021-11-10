Industrial band Fleischkrieg back with full length ‘Herzblut’

The Los Angeles based industrial band Fleishkrieg has just unleashed their new full-length album, “Herzblut”, which is “Heart’s Blood” in German and a metaphor used to describe the total effort and sacrifice a person makes towards their life’s work.

With “Herzblut” the band debuts the sound of ‘brutalwave’, a sub genre of industrial that blends the synth-pop of new wave with more aggressive metal elements. Included is also a cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Relax”.

You can check out the album below, it’s also available on CD and vinyl.





<a href="https://fleischkrieg1.bandcamp.com/album/herzblut">Herzblut by Fleischkrieg</a>

About Fleischkrieg

Fleischkrieg Richard Cranor (vocals, synth), Thomas Crawford “Ceraphym” (guitar), Nick Mason “Living Dead Drummer” (drums) and Kaylie Cortez “Nuda” (keyboard, synth).

The band is the result of a chance encounter between a video producer moonlighting as an Uber driver and a drunk passenger having a party weekend in Seattle. The driver, Richard Cranor, and the passenger, Thomas Crawford, talked about Rammstein, industrial metal, and purchasing equipment for their industrial metal solo careers and after Rich attended Tom’s next show, he ended up shooting a music video for him. In exchange, Tom tracked guitars for three of Rich’s songs.

When an opening act dropped out of a show in which Tom was involved, he contacted Rich to do the opening set. Rich agreed with the caveat that Tom play guitars, and so Fleischkrieg was formed.

The band, currently based in L.A., cite Rammstein, DK-Zero, 3TEETH, and Lord of the Lost as musical influences.