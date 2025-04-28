Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swiss industrial rock pioneers The Young Gods will release their new album “Appear Disappear” through Two Gentlemen on June 13, 2025. The album will be available in three formats: a standard black LP+CD, a limited ‘Pear Northern Light’ LP+CD, and a regular CD edition.

The release follows their instrumental interpretation of “In C by Terry Riley” (2022) and their previous studio album “Data Mirage Tangram” from 2019.

You can check out the title track “Appear Disappear” below.

<a href="https://theyounggods.bandcamp.com/track/appear-disappear">Appear Disappear by The Young Gods</a>

“Appear Disappear” will be issued in three editions. The standard edition features a black vinyl LP with an accompanying CD. A limited edition in ‘Pear Northern Light’ color vinyl, described as “a sort of Icy White,” will also be available. Additionally, the album will be released on CD only. Each edition includes the same ten tracks: “Appear Disappear,” “Systemized,” “Blue Me Away,” “Hey Amour,” “Blackwater,” “Tu en ami du temps,” “Intertidal,” “Mes yeux de tous,” “Shine that Drone,” and “Off the Radar.”

Described as a return to their “most aggressive fundamentals,” the band’s label states that “Appear Disappear” reflects a world marked by military conflicts, mass surveillance, and personal struggles. Guitarist and vocalist Franz Treichler summarized: “We wanted something raw,” referring to the group’s shift after their more atmospheric and instrumental projects.

Tracks like “Shine that Drone” and “Blackwater” explore themes of digital surveillance and resistance, while “Blue Me Away” stands as an emotional dedication to Treichler’s late wife, Heleen, who passed away in 2023. The album combines aggressive guitar work with the signature electronic pulse of Cesare Pizzi and the dynamic drumming of Bernard Trontin.

About The Young Gods

The Young Gods is an industrial rock band from Switzerland, formed in 1985 in Fribourg. The band first gained acclaim with their self-titled debut album “The Young Gods” in 1987, followed by “L’Eau Rouge” in 1989 and “T.V. Sky” in 1992, which brought them international recognition.

Known for their pioneering fusion of rock and electronics, the group underwent several lineup changes over the decades. After a hiatus in the early 2010s, they returned with the album “Data Mirage Tangram” in 2019. Their instrumental reinterpretation of Terry Riley’s “In C” was released in 2022. The current line-up consists of Franz Treichler (vocals, guitar), Cesare Pizzi (samplers, electronics), and Bernard Trontin (drums).

They are signed to Two Gentlemen, based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

