The Quinsy – To Feed Your Fever (Album – ScentAir Records)

March 6, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Pop-Rock, Indie, Punk-Rock. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The Quinsy is a Russian formation originally…

Genre/Influences: Pop-Rock, Indie, Punk-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Quinsy is a Russian formation originally set up in 2001. They released a debut album (cf. “The Violet Day) in 2012 on Afmusic. They now strike back with a new opus featuring eleven songs plus six remixes.

Content: This work is a mishmash of influences which can be related to Pop, Rock, Post-Punk and Indie. Diversity comes also back in the male- and female vocals and in the languages as well. The Quinsy is singing in Russian, English and also one song in French. Remixes were made by Gunmaker, 2 by TemnaVoda, 2 more by DiarBlack and one by The Quinsy.

+ + + : Diversity makes each of us will find one or more cool songs. Some will be convinced by harder guitar play and others by electronic pieces. My favorite song is “Le Vide” sung in French by the female vocalist. It has a sensual touch emerging at the vocals and electronic treatments. But my favorite songs are the remixes made by GunMaker -mixing hard guitar riffs with sensual female vocals, and one remix of TemnaVoda for its minimalism.

– – – : Several songs sound unaccomplished and revealing a true chaos of influences. I get the feeling The Quinsy could better focus on one specific genre instead of experimenting with an endless list of genres.

Conclusion: This album features interesting passages, but can’t convince me globally.

Best songs: “Le Vide”, “The Power” + “Не Хочу – КалиЮга версия by TemnaVoda”, “Dark Sun – Aurora Gun remix by Gunmaker”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/The.Quinsy

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords


