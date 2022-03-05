The Orphanage Committee – Continuities Vol.1 (Album – EE Tapes)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Orphanage Committee is a new project driven by Belgian artist Orphan S.C. Wallace. The artist created this album as an homage to the 35th anniversary of EE Tapes.

Content: The work features 5 extended pieces revealing a kind of dark Soundscape approach. Monotonous sound waves are evolving to a crescendo. The tracks feature an impressive canvas of field recordings while passages are featuring blasting sound treatments. There’s also a sort of metallic percussion reminding me of the early years of Industrial/Experimental music when artists where using recycled material.

+ + + : This album is bringing the spirit of early Industrialists to life. There’s a strong 80s touch which has been masterly mixed with dark electronic atmospheres and buzzing sound waves. The atmosphere has something hostile reaching an apotheosis on the second cut. It also sounds a bit Ritual-like. There’s also something to say about both last tracks leading this opus to an ominous end.

– – – : I now and then would like to hear a bit more diversity in the songwriting. The sound formula quickly becomes predictable.

Conclusion: This debut album by The Orphanage Committee is a perfect ambassador to the great Experimental taste of this Belgian underground label.

Best songs: “Continuity II”, “Continuity V”, “Continuity IV”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.eetapes.be / www.facebook.com/eriek.vanhavere