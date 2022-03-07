iVardensphere – Ragemaker (Album – Metropolis Records)

March 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Industrial, Tribal. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Scott Fox and his sonic brainchild iVardensphere…

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Industrial, Tribal.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Scott Fox and his sonic brainchild iVardensphere are back on track, unleashing the Canadian project’s first new studio album in five years. “Ragemaker” features thirteen songs.

Content: iVardensphere has accomplished its most Cinematic work to date. This work is driven by overwhelming drum layers -mainly performed by different kinds of authentic drums, and solid, orchestral arrangements. It’s a bombastic and powerful production. The album also features guest vocals by Jesse Thom, Brittany Bindrim (I:Scintilla), The Rain Within, Seeming and Brien Hindman.  Except the song by Brien Hindman, all other vocals have been produced as chants and a kind of vocal effect.

+ + + : I already heard great works by iVardensphere, but this album is going far beyond my expectations. The production left me breathless. I can’t remember ever hearing a project active in this scene with such an overwhelming, bombastic and powerful drum production. It has a transcendental effect, which together with the Epic electronic arrangements creates the perfect Soundtrack for an imaginary sci/fi or fantasy movie. The clip they made for “The Shattering Queen” (previously released as a single) is showing this ritual/fantasy like approach. The clip is a true masterpiece by the way. Every single detail of this album is touched by perfectionism. It’s a powerful Soundtrack, mixing rhythmic and orchestral electronic arrangements. The addition of the vocals adds a heavenly and also mysterious touch. Brittany Bindrim did an amazing job, but there’s definitely something to say about each singer. “The Shattering Queen” remains a brilliant song, but I even prefer the title track for its phenomenal and elevating bombast. Scott Fox and his gang have accomplished a unique piece of music; an album deserving to be used as Soundtrack for a great movie like “The Matrix”.

– – – : The opening- and last song aren’t essential pieces, but let’s consider them as an ‘intro’ and ‘outro’. No reason to complain.

Conclusion: iVardensphere has accomplished a masterpiece. This album might serve as a reference for other musicians. Respect!

Best songs: “Ragemaker”, “The Shattering Queen”, “Varunastra”, “The Age Of Angels Is Over”, “The Maw”, “Draconian”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ivardensphere

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords


