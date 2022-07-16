The Paper Road – Sad Songs & Quarantaine (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Rock-Wave. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is a Portuguese solo-project driven by Nuno…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Rock-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is a Portuguese solo-project driven by Nuno Varudo (involved as singer with She Pleasures Herself).
Content: The artist deals with a sweet Dark-Wave format mainly carried by guitar and achieved with some electronic arrangements. The songs feel like an invitation to dream away which is accentuated by melodic guitar parts.
+ + + : This work might appeal to lovers of the Cure and especially reminding me of the “The Head On The Door” period. Nuno’s warm, and deep, timbre of voice is an essential element to this production. One of my favorite cuts is the more Rock-Wave driven “If You Should Fall”.
– – – : This is an easy listening and enjoyable work although I’m missing a bit more passion, power and especially a high light.
Conclusion: “Sad Songs & Quarantaine” is an honest debut album but I think there’s more potential hiding inside this artist.
Best songs: “If You Should Fall”, “Strangers Lost”, “The Bleeding”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/thepaperroad
