Echoes Of Silence – Too Late (Album – Icy Cold Records)

July 15, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Echoes Of Silence is an Italian formation which…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Echoes Of Silence is an Italian formation which is already active for several years but which doesn’t exactly release new albums on a regular basis. “Too Late” must be their fifth full length and the first one -after three self-released albums, released by Icy Cold Records.

Content: Both opening cuts reveal a heavy, Post-Punk, driven sound carried by raw, powerful guitar playing. Quite progressively the songs became darker although still powerful and driven by dynamic drums. The style and global atmosphere remind me of Joy Division.

+ + + : Echoes Of Silence sound dark, extremely dark and even tormented. This global atmosphere which is mainly created by the guitar and vibrating bass lines remind me of the darkest hours of the 80s. There are numerous cool songs featured although “Decide” clearly sounds like the absolute master track which will appeal to all lovers of Joy Division.

– – – : The opus only features 9 songs and some of them are even shorter than 2 or 3 minutes.

Conclusion: Echoes Of Silence is a great discovery for dark souls.

Best songs: “Decide”, “Lace”, “Endless Fall”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/echoesofsilencerome

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single 'Type 9000'

Trentemøller remixes 2nd Blood single ‘Type 9000’

July 14, 2022 bernard
Howard Jones announces Roxanne de Bastion as special guest on his 'Acoustic Trio' UK Tour

Howard Jones announces Roxanne de Bastion as special guest on his ‘Acoustic Trio’ UK Tour

July 14, 2022 bernard
In The Nursery interview: 'When I listen back to the recordings - it’s like a time capsule.'

Exclusive: In The Nursery release all new video for ‘Cookham Stone (The Painter)’

July 14, 2022 bernard
Cult trio project Duet Emmo gets its 'Or so it seems' album reissued in a remastered version

Duet Emmo share remastered version of ‘Heart Of Hearts (Or So It Seems)’ from the reissue of Daniel Miller, Edvard Graham Lewis and B.C. Gilbert’s sole collaboration

July 13, 2022 bernard
Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

July 13, 2022 bernard