Echoes Of Silence – Too Late (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Echoes Of Silence is an Italian formation which is already active for several years but which doesn’t exactly release new albums on a regular basis. “Too Late” must be their fifth full length and the first one -after three self-released albums, released by Icy Cold Records.

Content: Both opening cuts reveal a heavy, Post-Punk, driven sound carried by raw, powerful guitar playing. Quite progressively the songs became darker although still powerful and driven by dynamic drums. The style and global atmosphere remind me of Joy Division.

+ + + : Echoes Of Silence sound dark, extremely dark and even tormented. This global atmosphere which is mainly created by the guitar and vibrating bass lines remind me of the darkest hours of the 80s. There are numerous cool songs featured although “Decide” clearly sounds like the absolute master track which will appeal to all lovers of Joy Division.

– – – : The opus only features 9 songs and some of them are even shorter than 2 or 3 minutes.

Conclusion: Echoes Of Silence is a great discovery for dark souls.

Best songs: “Decide”, “Lace”, “Endless Fall”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/echoesofsilencerome

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords