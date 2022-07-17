Stella Sleeps – Anemic City (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the debut album of Swedish project Stella Sleeps. The work features eleven songs including four tracks previously released on the EP “Anemic Dream”.

Content: This work stands for typical Cold-Wave music driven by mewing, melancholic guitar. The songs are filled with melancholy while the vocals are sometimes reminding me to Brian Molko (Placebo). You’ll also notice fine, electronic bleeps and other passages with catchy, electro, tones.

+ + + : I like the evasive and melancholic mood of the album with dreamy vocals on top. The dry snares, bass drums and guitar playing are pure 80s like. The song “Caught” is a noticeable cut driven by a cool, dark, chorus.

– – – : There’s only one song going over the 4 minutes so I regret cool songs aren’t a bit more extended.

Conclusion: This work sounds like an honest debut but this band is for sure able to do better.

Best songs: “Caught, “Rain”, “Blood”, “Operator”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/stellasleeps

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords