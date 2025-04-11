Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Catania-based electronic trio hi•ku has released a second single, “S.O.U.L.” following their debut track “Hiding Place”. Musically the trio blends 80s-inspired synthwave with dream pop elements.​

The accompanying video was directed by Mirko Puliatti and filmed at Spazio Clatù. “S.O.U.L.” is available for streaming on Spotify and other major platforms. The official music video can be viewed below.

Their debut single, “Hiding Place”, released in January 2025, featured an underwater video shot in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Italian trio hi•ku consists of Gianluca Montagna (vocals), Federico Mancuso (synths and bass), and Marco Spalletta (synths and guitars).

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

