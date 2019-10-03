The Legendary Pink Dots offer double 30th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘The Crushed Velvet Apocalypse’ – only 250 copies!

This 30th anniversary edition of “The Crushed Velvet Apocalypse” includes the complete album as well as the tracks from the “Princess Coldheart” EP and two extended session recordings on a bonus LP. It is presented in a deluxe gatefold jacket, with a lyric insert and a color postcard with a download code.

Limited to 250 on clear vinyl, you can order this gem right here!

“The Crushed Velvet Apocalypse” was released in 1990 with a line-up consisting of Qa’Sepel (Edward Ka-Spel) (voices, keyboards), The Silver Man (Phil Knight) (keyboards, samples, devices, percussion), Bob Pistoor (guitars, sitar, bass), Neils van Hoorn (flute, saxophones, bass clarinet) and Hanz Myer (electronics, oboe, tymphanis).

