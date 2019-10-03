Black Tape for a Blue Girl announces crowdfunding campaign for 30th Anniversary reissue of ‘Ashes in the brittle air’

Sam Rosenthal of Projekt Records / Black Tape for a Blue Girl has announced a Kickstarter Campaign to fund the 30th Anniversary edition of 1989’s “Ashes in the brittle air”. The release will come as an expanded and remastered set along with 21 bonus tracks, all delivered on a deluxe 2CD/LP set.

“Ashes in the Brittle Air” was the third album by the gothic darkwave band Black Tape for a Blue Girl. It was released in 1989 by Projekt Records and contains one of their best known songs, “Across a Thousand Blades” sung by Oscar Herrera.

