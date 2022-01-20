The Joke Jay – Awaken (Album – Echozone)

January 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Rock-Pop, Electro-Wave. Format: Digital, 2CD, 2Vinyl. Background/Info: Joke Jay will always be connected…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Rock-Pop, Electro-Wave.

Format: Digital, 2CD, 2Vinyl.

Background/Info: Joke Jay will always be connected with And One, but he also started his own project, releasing the debut album “Fiasko Deluxe” in 2004. Now he’s back on track unleashing twenty-one songs.He changed the name to The Joke Jay and got some help from Olaf Wollschläger and Hilton Theissen.

Content: “Awaken” has less in common with “Fiasko Deluxe” , revealing a more diversified work. The songs are moving from pure electro-Pop to explicit Rock-Pop. Some passages are a little bit harder and spiced with EBM elements while other songs are clearly exploring the Cinematographic path. Joke Jay’s particular timbre of voice sometimes reminds me of early David Bowie.

+ + + : Releasing 21 songs is a true tour de force. I’m sure everyone will find some cool songs. I prefer the last part of the work, which sounds a bit more into Electro/Dark-Wave and especially recommend listening to “Day: One” and “War Of The Words”. In a different style “All The Pigs” sounds to me as a soft version of Marylin Manson. I also have to say a word about the great production of the vocals; this guy has a great timbre of voice.

– – – : The eclecticism of the album is interesting -especially when you’re listening to a double album, but it sometimes sounds a bit like a compilation or a band in search of its own style.

Conclusion: A versatile piece of Electro-Rock music.

Best songs: “War Of The Words”, “Day: One”, “All The Pigs”, “I Know”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TheJokeJay

Label: www.echozone.de / www.facebook.com/EchozoneMusic


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Industrial metal act Dawn Of Ashes announces new album 'Scars of the Broken' - New single 'EMDR' out now

Industrial metal act Dawn Of Ashes announces new album ‘Scars of the Broken’ – New single ‘EMDR’ out now

January 19, 2022 bernard
The Jesus and Mary Chain sign to Fuzz Club Records and reissue 2 albums (with bonus material) - New album in the pipeline

The Jesus and Mary Chain sign to Fuzz Club Records and reissue 2 albums (with bonus material) – New album in the pipeline

January 19, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Deine Lakaien: ‘Music Is And Always Has Been The Most Beautiful And Powerful Companion Of My Life’

January 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Sheffield-based cult act In The Nursery returns with 'Ektachrome (The Animator)' - first single from new album out February 25, 2022

In The Nursery release video for single feat. footage shot by the late Arthur Humberstone (‘Animal Farm’, ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘Watership Down’)

January 18, 2022 bernard
Electro-industrial act Van Roy Asylum returns with 3rd album ‘Pantheon’

Electro-industrial act Van Roy Asylum returns with 3rd album ‘Pantheon’

January 18, 2022 bernard