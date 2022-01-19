Industrial metal act Dawn Of Ashes announces new album ‘Scars of the Broken’ – New single ‘EMDR’ out now
The LA-based industrial metal act Dawn of Ashes have announced the follow-up to their 2020…
The LA-based industrial metal act Dawn of Ashes have announced the follow-up to their 2020 album “The Antinomian”. The new album, “Scars of the Broken”, is set for a March 18th release date on Artoffact Records.
A first single is out now, “EMDR”. You can check it out below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether