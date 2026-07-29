Holy Tongue announce new album ‘Basilikum’

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UK trio Holy Tongue will release their second album, Basilikum, on LP and digital through AD 93 on October 9, 2026, catalog number WHYT106. The record moves between dub, ritual percussion and cinematic psychedelia, and features vocalist Dali De Saint Paul on two tracks.

Holy Tongue recorded “Basilikum” as a series of improvisations in the Swiss Alps and London, built on vintage drum machines and what the label describes as “instinctive interplay.” AD 93 describes the album as combining dub techniques with ritual percussion, hypnotic pulse and Popol Vuh-style landscapes, with the trio treating playing, recording, editing and transformation as part of the same creative act.

‘Basilikum’ tracklist and featured vocals

“Basilikum” runs eight tracks: “I’ve Stood in This Room for a Long Time Before,” “Coca” (feat. Dali De Saint Paul), “Orange 28,” “Bloom in D Minor” (feat. Dali De Saint Paul), “Vuoto 25,” “ROSEROOT,” “Single~Eyed” and “Nature.” The lead track “Coca” carries De Saint Paul’s vocal alongside the band’s dub-rooted rhythm section.

About Holy Tongue

Holy Tongue formed in London in 2018 as a studio project between producer Al Wootton and percussionist Valentina Magaletti, also a member of Moin, before expanding into a full trio with the addition of Susumu Mukai of Vanishing Twin. The group’s music draws on dub reggae, free improvisation and post-punk, referencing labels and artists such as On-U-Sound and Muslimgauze alongside post-punk bands like Liquid Liquid and 23 Skidoo. Following a trilogy of EPs, Holy Tongue released their debut album, “Deliverance and Spiritual Warfare,” in 2023, and followed it in 2024 with a collaborative album, “The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now,” made with dub producer Shackleton. “Basilikum” is the trio’s second album, due October 9, 2026, on AD 93, the London label formerly known as Whities.

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