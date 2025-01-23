Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Hausplants are an indie post-punk band based in Vancouver, Canada, with members coming from diverse backgrounds: Amir (guitar/production) hails from Iran, Sondor (drums) from Mongolia, and Zel (bass/vocals) from Minnesota, USA.

On February 7th, they’ll be dropping their new EP “Into Equilibrium”.

The recording process has been quite creative to say the least: “Our second EP has been recorded in a pantry, a quirky and cozy space that reflects the band’s playful, resourceful spirit.”

Formed in 2022, The Hausplants released their debut EP, “Bright, Indirect Light”, in 2023. That album was followed by the singles “Normalcy” and “Hypocrite”, both released in 2024. The trio is now set to release their second EP, “Into Equilibrium”, in February 2025. Their music blends post-punk, funk, synth-pop, and a touch of folk.

Below is the band’s most recent full EP, “Bright, Indirect Light“.

<a href="https://thehausplants.bandcamp.com/album/bright-indirect-light">Bright, Indirect Light by The Hausplants</a>

