Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Madrid, Spain-based multi-instrumentalist Olivares has just announced a solo album on Broken Clover Records, “Olimpiada”, on which he explores analog electronics. Out now is the “Halma” single which you check out below. Working closely with collaborator Vaz Oliver, the album blends elements of electronica, dub, ambient, and experimental music.

<a href="https://olivares.bandcamp.com/album/olimpiada">Olimpiada by Olivares, Vaz Oliver</a>

Olivares is better known as the keyboardist for the Spanish Krautrock/psychedelic band Tutupatu. Here’s what he says about his new solo project: “What started with simple ideas—hooks, baselines, and vibes—expanded into expansive landscapes, driven by instinct and curiosity. I’m influenced by artists like Pole, Nicolas Jaar, Nils Frahm, and Floating Points, and this album is a testament to the thrill of discovery, capturing the feeling of stepping into a new world without knowing exactly where it will lead.”

“Olimpiada” will be available on vinyl and Bandcamp via Broken Clover Records on February 14, 2025.

About Olivares / Tutupatu

Olivares is a musician and producer based in Madrid, Spain. As a member of the experimental trio Tutupatu, alongside Tomás Garrido and Matías Tangerina, he blends classical, jazz, rock, electronic, experimental noise, drones, and ethnic music.

Prior to forming Tutupatu, Olivares was involved with bands such as Fira Fem, Raisa, and Ganz.

The band recorded their debut album, “IV”, during an intensive 72-hour session in a self-constructed underground studio in Madrid.

Olivares then slowly transitioned from experimental rock to electronic music, influenced by artists like Pole, Nicolas Jaar, Nils Frahm, Caribou, and Floating Points. Encouraged by collaborator Vaz Oliver, he embraced electronic music. His current work fuses electronica, dub, ambient, and experimental genres into immersive soundscapes.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)