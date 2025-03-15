Düsseldorf – Bunckermusick (Digital/CD Album – Zoharum)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Düsseldorf is a Polish music project led by Tom Axer. For this new release, which came out at the end of 2024, he collaborated with the German artist Leander Roenick of Elektrokraft.

This album is highly eclectic and, at times, challenging to grasp as a cohesive whole. Many tracks are infused with old-school EBM and Dark-Electro influences. One song strongly evokes the sound of Calva Y Nada, but the influences don’t stop there. The album also features Martial passages with epic arrangements, while other moments lean towards Dark/Cold-Wave, making it feel as if Grauzone has returned. It all concludes with an original, atmospheric outro.

Düsseldorf’s sound is like a sonic labyrinth—complex, immersive, and intriguing. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Flaktürme”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/flakt-rme

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

