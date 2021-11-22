The Force Dimension – Mortal Cable (Album – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The Force Dimension belongs to the collective memory of the 80s. Hailing from The Netherlands, they became a renowned formation from the legendary Belgian KK Records. After a long hiatus they struck back in 2017 with a different line-up and a new album “Machinesex”. Four years later, core member René Van Dijck joined hands together with Sonic Groove to release “Mortal Cable”.

Content: Forget about the 80s productions of this band and discover the ‘news’ sound of The Force Dimension. René Van Dijck has accomplished a true tour de force. The sound is hard to define, but clearly mixing good-old EBM vibes and bass lines together with a raw, icy Minimal-Electro sound. The sequences are repetitive, sometimes mixed with a melodic passage and always driven by danceable rhythms. The vocals have been produced in a rather robotic way. The album features eleven surprising cuts for dancefloors.

+ + + : I liked the band’s self-titled debut-album (the red edit) originally released in 1989 on KK Records. Thirty two years later The Force Dimension has completely reinvented its sound although holding on a great retro-like approach. You can hear it in the dry snares, the icy strings and good-old analogue sound treatments and effects. But this retro-basis has been boosted by contemporary elements, empowering the sound and getting the sound into an irresistible minimal approach. Sometimes on the edge of intelligent Techno music, the sound remains raw. There’re also sensual passages, which makes me think of music for pleasure games in dungeons…

– – – : The Force Dimension took me by surprise and left me rather breathless. The only single regret I can imagine is that this is just another band… but still another time!

Conclusion: The Force Dimension strikes back with a bang! This is a creative and original album, which is hard to label, but definitely great to consume!

Best songs: “Icicles”, “Deep Stalker”, “Door 2 Door”, “On The Floor”, “Cliff”, “With Your Feet”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.theforcedimension.com / www.facebook.com/theforcedimension

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords