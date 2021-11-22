Crystal Geometry – Distressing Visions (Album – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Techno-Body, Hard-Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: French producer Maxime Fabre is back on track, unleashing ten new songs. The new opus comes one year after the excellent “Senestre”, which was already released on Sonic Groove.

Content: “Senestre” was already a great piece of music, but “Distressing Visions” moves a step further. The power has been accentuated resulting in a furious sonic fusion between good-old EBM elements and merciless Hard-Techno. The tracks feature lots of shouting vocals and samplings, which all together create a feeling of rage. Some tracks are boosted by sampled guitar riffs creating an extreme power effect.

+ + + : Crystal Geometry has reached a point of no return; the ultimate album this French artist might be proud of. The production is violent, like a way to canalize the anger of the artist… maybe against the ongoing pandemic! Who knows? But his work becomes better and better. It’s not just powerful Techno music and solid EBM bass lines, but a great and intelligent composition revealing outstanding sound treatments. The analogue effects, sweeps and noises have something magic. Last, but not least there’s also something to say about the production of the vocals and samplings, leading the listener into an imaginary state of terror.

– – – : The constant power becomes a bit predictable after a while, but the songs never stop taking me by surprise!

Conclusion: “Distressing Visions” has an effect of sonic vitriol; it starts to burn and will smack you in the face as a true uppercut. Respect!

Best songs: “The Threshold”, “Hopeless”, “Krieg: Waging A War Against”, “Ideologies Ablaze”, “Praxis”, “Guillotine”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/crystalgeometry

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords