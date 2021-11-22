Early Swedish electronic pop compilation ‘Synthetic Sounds From Accelerating Blue Fish’ gets a digital release after 33 years
Accelerating Blue Fish was a Swedish label releasing S.P.O.C.K and Page among others during the eighties and early nineties. In 1988 it released the by now classic vinyl compilation “Synthetic Sounds From Accelerating Blue Fish”. 33 years later that compilation finally gets a digital release.
“Synthetic Sounds From Accelerating Blue Fish” will land on all digital platforms on December 3. In addition to Page the compilation also features, among others, Sista Mannen På Jorden, Random Toxy (which was actually Ausgang Verboten who are also featured on this compilation) and Håkan Lidbo (under the name Libido).
Regarding Ausgang Verboten, they were a band from Malmö, Sweden, which was heavily influenced by Kraftwerk. The Band was formed by 16 year old Patrik Book in 1983, and later joined by Jesper Hanning.
Originally Sofia Antenn was also featured on the 1988 version. It was a Swedish act playing electronic music in the late 80´s. Alexander Hofman and Finn Albertsson shortly after this recording started their own band S.P.O.C.K..
In short it’s a real who is who in the early Swedish electronic pop scene.
Full track list:
- Page – “Vad Ska Jag Hitta På”
- Libido – “=⎹ _ – /⎹⎹ -⎿ _ / -“
- Random Toxy – “Stanley Wop”
- Libido & The Thin Male Nude – “Fingerprints”
- Page – “Het Raket”
- Ausgang Verboten – “Estética”
- Libido & The Thin Male Nude – “B4ICOunt23”
- Sista Mannen På Jorden – “Egen Rymddräkt Finnes”
- Random Toxy – “Wierd World”
