The Fair Attempts release brand new single ‘Blue Rose Park’ – check it now!

(Photo by Ville Nieminen) Out since today, and immediately added to our Spotify playlist, is the newest single by the Finish dark-wave act The Fair Attempts aka Friendly Timo. The new single “Blue Rose Park” acts as Valentine’s Day surprise. You can expect a darkwave song about the love between two people who used to carry each other through hard and dark times.

“Blue Rose Park” is the first single from The Fair Attempts’ upcoming LP and it already reveals a hint of the wide range of musical sounds present in the new album, from this ballad to industrial blues and of course the powerful and energetic industrial rock The Fair Attempts is known for.

“Blue Rose Park” is indeed the first song by The Fair Attempts with a softer sound featuring vocals by Friendly Timo’s wife, Starwing: “We wanted to share our own story with this song a bit. We met for the first time in a dream while we still lived on the other sides of the planet. Meeting for the first time in our waking life, we recognized each other and the rest was just pure magic.”

Timo further adds: “The story is true, but dressed up to an abstract world that further deepens the concept and the world of The Fair Attempts. It has become a time to celebrate love, the journey and the story that we share together. In the spirit of that, we wanted to share our own story and highlight the fact that the one who is longing for love is going to find it sooner or later, even from the darkest of places. And it is so. We wish you all happy Valentine’s Day!”

From Finland with dark-wave love

The Fair Attempts was founded in 2018, in Finland, by Friendly Timo. In 2019, The Fair Attempts released the debut EP, “arisTotal”, the first full length LP, “Carnal Insect”, and the EP “Carnal Insect Remixes”.

You can easily recognise The Fair Attempts in photographs with the recurrent gas mask wearing character, known as “TFA Guy”. The personality and emotional world of this character were explored through the first 2 music videos for The Fair Attempts singles “Carnal Insect” and “Little Light”.

You an expect more from this project in the next months!

