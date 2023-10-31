Industrial act The Fair Attempts back with ‘Beyond the Edge of Nowhere’ EP – out this Friday
The Finland-based electro-industrial act The Fair Attempts release their latest EP “Beyond the Edge of Nowhere” this Friday. The electro-industrial project is known for their hard-hitting sound and the story that connects to their art via their book series ‘Machine Dreaming’.
“We’re going back to square one with this EP,” says Friendly Timo, heading The Fair Attempts. “I wanted to touch the feelings and atmosphere of the world before its fall, and in the process, I ended up questioning my own sanity as I became more and more convinced (or disillusioned) that we are actually on the edge of it already. The EP is our heaviest and most aggressive yet. It’s not just industrial rock. This is also very metal.”
You can pre-order the 6-track EP right now from Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.