the Fair Attempts Back with 'beyond the Edge of Nowhere' Ep

The Finland-based electro-industrial act The Fair Attempts release their latest EP “Beyond the Edge of Nowhere” this Friday. The electro-industrial project is known for their hard-hitting sound and the story that connects to their art via their book series ‘Machine Dreaming’.

“We’re going back to square one with this EP,” says Friendly Timo, heading The Fair Attempts. “I wanted to touch the feelings and atmosphere of the world before its fall, and in the process, I ended up questioning my own sanity as I became more and more convinced (or disillusioned) that we are actually on the edge of it already. The EP is our heaviest and most aggressive yet. It’s not just industrial rock. This is also very metal.”

You can pre-order the 6-track EP right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thefairattempts.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-the-edge-of-nowhere">Beyond the Edge of Nowhere by The Fair Attempts</a>