Diamanda Galás announces remastered reissue of debut album, ‘The Litanies of Satan’ on May 1st

(Photo by Jaeger Kotos) Out on 1 May 2020, is the reissue of the debut album by American avant-garde artist Diamanda Galás, “The Litanies of Satan, on Intravenous Sound Operations”. The re-release comes in a completely remastered version (by by Galás and engineer Heba Kadry) and will be released via Intravenous Sound Operations. The album was released in the United Kingdom by Y Records in 1982 and was only released in 1989 in her home country.

The A-side, “The Litanies of Satan”, was recorded in 1982 in Stoke Newington, London, and was the result of six weeks of work with UK producer Dave Hunt, a composer of electronic music. Known for his work in experimental music, reggae, and post punk, he has worked on records by Michael Nyman, Gavin Bryars, Prince Far I, Adrian Sherwood, The Pop Group, Evan Parker, and Derek Bailey to name a few.

The B-side, “Wild Women with Steak-knives”, was also recorded in 1982, but by Richard Zvonar, also a composer of electronic music, in a San Diego studio. Many performances of this work were performed in quadrophonic sound with five microphones, one assigned to all speakers, and the other four assigned to individual speakers.

First in a reissue series

This is the first release in a reissue series of Galás work since she regained ownership and control of her entire back catalogue last year. The self-titled Metalanguage album “Diamanda Galás” (1984) has also been remastered and will be given its first reissue in autumn 2020.

New music on the way as well

Galás will also release new music in July 2020 in the form of a 21-minute solo piano piece entitled “Deformation”.

It is described by Galás – try to read slowly to ingest correctly – as “a march and delivery of maimed and infected soldiers to hospitals and industrial warehouses throughout Germany during and after the First World War. In the hospitals the maimed would receive experimental operations and the infected would be confined to protect the mental well-being and physical health of the citizens of the State.”

